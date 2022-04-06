Barney & Albert are back after the international break with a bumper episode of the Long Ball Futebol podcast.

With so many important results at the weekend, we analyse every fixture from Jornada 28 as Braga beat Benfica, and wins for Arouca, Tondela, B-SAD and Vizela have a massive impact on the relegation battle, whilst Moreirense are in danger of being left behind after a loss to Vitória leaves them bottom of the table.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

