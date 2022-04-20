On this week’s episode of the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, we discuss all the action from Jornada 30 including the dérbi de Lisboa and Porto scoring seven goals against a much-changed Portimonense.

Elsewhere, Moreirense and B-SAD earned vital wins in the relegation battle, while Vitória and Marítimo both win 4-0.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

