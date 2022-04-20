 

Details
Hits: 86

On this week’s episode of the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, we discuss all the action from Jornada 30 including the dérbi de Lisboa and Porto scoring seven goals against a much-changed Portimonense.

Elsewhere, Moreirense and B-SAD earned vital wins in the relegation battle, while Vitória and Marítimo both win 4-0. 

 

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

 

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - Joel Tagueu’s treble helps majestic Marítimo batter Boavista

Related: Darwin Núñez stars again as Benfica outplay Sporting to win Lisbon derby

Related: Porto crush Portimonense 7-0 at the Dragão

 

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“To get direct promotion with four games to play is a fantastic achievement for us, but one thing that makes me even prouder of these players is the way we did it. We were so dominant almost all season.”

Marco Silva
(Fulham's Portuguese manager after promotion to the English Premier League was secured) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt