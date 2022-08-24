This week Albert & Barney discuss all the action from Jornada 3 of the 2022/23 Primeira Liga season.

On the agenda is the first Clássico of the season as Porto face Sporting, Braga continue their impressive start to the season by putting 5 goals past woeful Marítimo, there are impressive wins for Arouca and Casa Pia, and Rio Ave earn their first point and score their first goals of the season.

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:

