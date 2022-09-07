On this week’s Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Albert & Barney discuss all the action from the Primeira Liga as well as recapping the biggest deals from transfer deadline day and looking ahead to upcoming European football!

We tackle the biggest topic of the week as refereeing controversy overshadows a great spectacle as Benfica beat Vizela, Braga continue their excellent form with a win in the Minho derby, Porto and Sporting bounce back from defeat with good wins after ringing the changes to their XIs, and Vasco Seabra becomes the first managerial casualty of the season.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

