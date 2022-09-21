In Episode 66 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL founder Tom Kundert.

Danny and Tom discuss Rafa Silva’s surprise retirement from the Seleção, Portugal’s roster for the final two matches of Nations League group play, and whether the squad will mostly be the same one we’ll see at the World Cup in Qatar two months from now.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

