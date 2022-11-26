In episode 70 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric Krakauer, play-by-play voice of Charlotte FC, as they look back on Portugal’s 3-2 victory over Ghana in the Seleção’s first group match at the 2022 World Cup, while also previewing the second Group H match against Uruguay.

Danny is also joined by David Kraakman, who covers the Uruguayan National Team for the “Warriors of Uruguay” as David provides the Uruguayan perspective on the match against Portugal.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

