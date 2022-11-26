PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert discuss Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana in their opening game at the World Cup.

Mat gives an interesting perspective from Qatar itself, sharing some opinions that go somewhat against the pervading grain regarding the host country, before breaking down what he saw at the Stadium 974 in Doha. The crew also speculate on possible changes ahead of the Uruguay match on Monday.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

