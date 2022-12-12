In episode 74 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, reporting from the World Cup in Qatar. Danny and Matthew review Portugal’s disappointing 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco, discuss what the exit could mean for Fernando Santos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, as well as what Portugal may look like in the future.



Danny and Matthew also remember American soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who unexpectedly passed away on Saturday December 10 while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

