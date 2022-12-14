 

Details

Join PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert as they discuss Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, the futures of Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Santos, the media and more thoughts about Qatar.

Music in this episode is from Diesel. Support local music. 

 

  

Related: Portugal Player Ratings vs Morocco

Related: Portugal 0-1 Morocco post-match reaction: “They’re devastated in the changing room”

Related: Portugal’s 2022 World Cup ends in the quarter-finals after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt