Join PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert as they discuss Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, the futures of Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Santos, the media and more thoughts about Qatar.

Music in this episode is from Diesel. Support local music.

