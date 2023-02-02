This week’s Long Ball Futebol Podcast is a January Transfer Window special. Albert & Barney discuss the biggest deals from an incredible transfer deadline day as Enzo Fernández moves to Chelsea, Vitinha leaves Braga for Marseille, Fran Navarro is the subject of one of the craziest transfer sagas in a long time, and Pedro Porro swaps Lisbon for North London.

Plus there’s a roundup of some of the deals you might have missed from a hectic end to the window. With the Primeira Liga schedule disrupted this weekend, it gives us a chance to discuss games from some of the smaller clubs in the league, with the matches of Paços de Ferreira, Gil Vicente, Casa Pia, Vizela, and more on the agenda.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Enzo Fernández, Pedro Porro and Vitinha leave Portugal in big-money moves

Related: Paços de Ferreira to mount great escape? Enzo-less Benfica march on

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week: Yuki Soma’s Casa Pia cameo cements 5th spot