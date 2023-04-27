This week we’re joined by Jamie Farr to discuss Jornada 29 as the Primeira Liga enters the last five games of the season.

Benfica scrape a much-needed win against Estoril, Porto keep the pressure on, Braga continue to keep pace with the top two, and there are very damaging losses for Marítimo and Paços de Ferreira in the relegation battle, while Arouca win a huge game against Vizela in the fight for Europe.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

