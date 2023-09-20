Long Ball Futebol podcast: Boavista on top and upsets in the Algarve

20 September 2023

This week Barney & Albert discuss all the action from Jornada 5 of the 2023/24 Primeira Liga season, starting with the unlikely league leaders Boavista, who continued their excellent run of form with a 4-1 win over Chaves. Chaves fell to their 5th consecutive loss and as a result disposed of manager José Gomes.

There was joy for the Algarve sides against teams from the Minho region as Farense beat Braga in Faro, before Portimonense got an unlikely away win against Vitória in Guimarães. The big 3 clubs all won, Sporting putting on their best display of the season against Moreirense, Porto switching things up against Estrela, and Benfica cruising to another routine win against Vizela.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Gyökeres-inspired Sporting beat Moreirense 3-0 to go joint top

Related: Ángel Di María’s exquisite free-kick the difference as Benfica take three points from tricky Vizela fixture

Related: Farense earn second straight home win after beating Braga 3-1 in the Algarve

Related: New-look Porto scrape 1-0 win at Estrela da Amadora