The Seleção podcast: destination Deutschland

18 October 2023

In episode 82 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert of PortuGOAL.net to discuss Portugal’s dominant qualification for EURO 2024.

Danny and Tom analyse the tactical flexibility of manager Roberto Martínez, his ability to show Cristiano Ronaldo can still be an extremely useful part of the team, Bruno Fernandes becoming the focal point of Portugal’s attack, and what the Spaniard may do in the final two qualifiers and friendlies leading up to next summer’s European championship.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the episode on YouTube click on the screen below.

