Long Ball Futebol podcast: Square pegs in round holes

06 December 2023

This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Albert and Barney discuss Jornada 12 of the Primeira Liga season and what was a fantastic weekend of football.

Benfica drop points against a well drilled Moreirense side, allowing Sporting to go back to the top of the table. Porto find a way to win against Famalicão, Braga put three past Estoril, Arouca might finally be back, and Chaves get an important win against relegation rivals.

