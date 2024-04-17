The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Sporting go seven points clear and Sérgio Conceição has a meltdown

17 April 2024

This week we discuss Sporting’s continued run towards the Primeira Liga title as they go seven points clear at the top of the table!

Benfica switch things up in the league as their focus turns to the Europa League quarter-finals, and Sérgio Conceição has a huge meltdown as Porto earn just one point in their last three games. Plus we discuss a massive game at the bottom of the table.

