PortuGOAL podcast: 2023/24 complete season breakdown

10 May 2024

PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert discuss the 2023/24 Primeira Liga season from top to bottom, breaking down the campaigns of Sporting CP, Benfica, Porto and Braga in depth, before running the rule over the performances of Portugal’s other 14 top-flight clubs.

We also take a quick look at the teams in the race for promotion from the Segunda Liga. Music is this episode comes from Mantissa.



