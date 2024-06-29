The Seleção Podcast: Derek Rae of Fox Sports on Euro 2024, Portugal and German culinary tips

29 June 2024

In Episode 90, host Danny Pinto is joined once again by international play-by-play announcer Derek Rae, who is working EURO 2024 for FOX Sports in the U.S.

Danny and Derek discuss a range of issues surrounding the tournament and the participation of the Seleção in it.

Differences between the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 (Derek’s first appearance on the podcast) to being in a historically soccer-rich country like Germany

His broadcast partnership with former England goalkeeper Robert Green at EURO 2024

He and his colleagues’ perception of Portugal heading into the tournament compared to heading into the knockout rounds

His work on the EA Sports FC 24 (formerly FIFA) video game

And a surprising culinary go-to in Germany

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show click on the screen below.

