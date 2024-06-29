The Seleção Podcast: Derek Rae of Fox Sports on Euro 2024, Portugal and German culinary tips

In Episode 90, host Danny Pinto is joined once again by international play-by-play announcer Derek Rae, who is working EURO 2024 for FOX Sports in the U.S.
Danny and Derek discuss a range of issues surrounding the tournament and the participation of the Seleção in it.
- Differences between the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 (Derek’s first appearance on the podcast) to being in a historically soccer-rich country like Germany
- His broadcast partnership with former England goalkeeper Robert Green at EURO 2024
- He and his colleagues’ perception of Portugal heading into the tournament compared to heading into the knockout rounds
- His work on the EA Sports FC 24 (formerly FIFA) video game
- And a surprising culinary go-to in Germany
