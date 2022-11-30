In episode 71 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is honoured to welcome international football commentator Derek Rae to the show.

Derek is working with FOX Sports on their coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the United States audience, and will be on the call for the Portugal-South Korea match on Friday 2 December (Derek was also on the call for Portugal’s opener versus Ghana).

Danny and Derek cover a range of talking points surrounding the Seleção, Portuguese pronunciation and the Qatar World Cup.

Among the topics covered in their conversation:

Derek’s thoughts on how Portugal may fare in the knockout rounds

Derek’s commitment and prowess in pronouncing Portuguese names during a broadcast

How Qatar’s World Cup compares to previous World Cups Derek has attended/worked

Derek’s preparation for these matches and his hectic schedule (9 group matches in 11 days)

Derek’s involvement in the FIFA Video Game franchise

How Derek got his start in the worlds of football and broadcasting

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

