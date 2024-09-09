Featured

The Seleção podcast: CR900 and CR901

09 September 2024

On a LIVE episode 95 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto was joined by PortuGOAL.net Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz as they reviewed Portugal’s two wins over Croatia and Scotland to open up 2024-25 Nations League group phase.

Danny and Nathan discussed Cristiano Ronaldo coming off the bench to score the game-winner in the 88th minute against Scotland and if that role could be the next chapter in his Seleção career.

The guys also discussed Roberto Martínez’s first couple of games without Pepe after starting Gonçalo Inácio versus Croatia and Antonio Silva versus Scotland, alongside Rúben Dias, as well as the positive football played by Raphael Leão, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, and much more.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

Related: Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League

Related: 900 for Ronaldo as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League