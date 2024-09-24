Featured

Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Bruno Lage returns to Benfica!

24 September 2024

This week we’re joined by @filipemelo171 to discuss Bruno Lage’s return to Benfica following the sacking of Roger Schmidt, and what he needs to do to get Benfica back on track.

Plus we discuss Sporting’s continued good form, Porto brushing aside Vitória, and two managerial sackings in Jornada 6.



You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

