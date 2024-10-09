Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: A weekend of #QuintessentialSagres!

09 October 2024

This week we’re joined by Andrew Batista (PortuGOAL) and Matthieu Monteiro (Golaço TV) to discuss Jornada 8 of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season.

There’s a huge game between Porto and Braga which highlights the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, whilst Sporting overcome a resilient Casa Pia side, and Vitória and Boavista play out the type of chaotic Primeira Liga fixture we’ve come to know and love.

