The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Rúben Amorim goes out with a bang!

13 November 2024

This week, we’re joined by Andrew Batista to discuss Jornada 11 of the Primeira Liga season.

Rúben Amorim leaves Sporting in dramatic fashion as the Lions come from two goals down to beat Braga 4-2 at the Quarry, while later the same night Benfica thumped Porto 4-1 in the Clássico in Lisbon.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

