The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Festive season roundup

08 January 2025

In the latest Long Ball Futebol podcast, hosts Barney and Albert are back to catch up on all the news from the Festive period and to discuss the action from Jornada 17 of the Primeira Liga season.

Rui Borges is the new Sporting manager as João Pereira's ill-fated reign comes to an end, the new Lions’ coach overseeing a remarkable 4-4 draw at his former club Vitória in Guimarães, while the day after Braga beat Benfica at the Estádio da Luz.

Meanwhile the January transfer window opens, and we discuss potential moves as well as how the table is shaping up at the halfway stage of the season.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

