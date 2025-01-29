The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Casa Pia beat Benfica as Sporting go 6 points clear

This week the Long Ball Futebol Podcast welcomes guest Andrew Batista to discuss Jornada 19 of the Primeira Liga season.
Casa Pia beat Benfica for the first time since the 1930s, Sporting go six points clear at the top, Porto appoint a new manager, plus much more!
To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.
You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.
