The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Not exactly a classic ‘Clássico’

12 February 2025

This week The Long ball Futebol Podcast is joined by Andrew Batista and Kevin Fernandes to discuss the Clássico between Porto and Sporting, but what has been missing from these big games in comparison to recent seasons?

We also discuss Estoril’s incredible form under Ian Cathro, and much more.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

