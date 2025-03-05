Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Simply Debast!

05 March 2025

This week we’re joined by Ricardo Sousa from ‘Remate Cruzado’ to discuss Jornada 24 of the Primeira Liga season.

Sporting get a much-needed win over in-form Estoril, Boavista get their first home win in almost a year, Rio Ave defeat Braga thanks to a goalkeeping howler, and much more!

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

