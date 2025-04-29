Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Boavista buses can’t stop goal-machine Gyökeres!

29 April 2025

This week the boys are joined by Patrick Ribeiro to discuss Viktor Gyökeres’ four goal demolition of Boavista, whilst Benfica stay hot on Sporting’s tails with a big victory of their own over AVS.

Elsewhere, Porto fall to a shock defeat at the hands of Estrela da Amadora whose best performance of the season sees them all but safe, and Vitória continue to impress under Luís Freire.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

