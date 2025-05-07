Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: The title race and relegation battle go down to the wire!

07 May 2025

This week Albert & Barney discuss Sporting’s remarkable late win against Gil Vicente that saw them stay on par with Benfica in the race for the Primeira Liga title.

Porto take back third spot with a vital win against Moreirense, after Braga dropped more points against Santa Clara.

At the bottom of the table Boavista get a dramatic win against AVS and keep the relegation battle completely open heading into the final two games of the season.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Diaby’s 89th-minute winner gives Boavista memorable victory against AVS to move out of the relegation zone

Related: Eduardo Quaresma’s dramatic stoppage-time winner keeps Sporting’s title defence on track

Related: Benfica overcome Estoril challenge to keep up title charge

Related: Porto beat Moreirense 3-1 to take back third place in the Primeira Liga