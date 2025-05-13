Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Lisbon derby draw sees title race go down to the final day!

13 May 2025

This week Albert and Patrick sit down to discuss all the action from the penultimate weekend of the Primeira Liga season, as Benfica and Sporting play out a 1-1 draw in the Lisbon derby, a result which gives Sporting a slight advantage as the title race goes down to the final games of the season.

We also discuss all the action from the relegation battle as wins for AVS and Farense see Boavista plunge back to the bottom of the table, and drag Estrela right back into the dog fight.

