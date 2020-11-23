Another highly fruitful weekend of Portuguese goals across Europe was typically dominated by big name scorers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota, but arguably the best feelgood story of the moment was youngster Jota Filipe scoring his first goal for Real Valladolid in Spain.

The on-loan Benfica forward’s goal in the win at Granada came after recently-capped Seleção defender Domingos Duarte had registered for the home side, while in France another Portugal stopper found the net as Pedro Mendes helped Montpellier to victory. Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes was a fortunate match-winner for Manchester United and Raphaël Guerreiro was back on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund.

Jota’s debut worth the wait

Benfica-owned forward Jota arrived at Real Valladolid on the final day of the transfer window on the personal recommendation to the Spanish club’s owner Ronaldo by agent Jorge Mendes. Jota departed the Estadio da Luz on a season-long loan deal, joining relegation battlers Valladolid in search of more regular first team football.

The 21-year-old has needed to be patient in Spain, with his debut for his new club finally coming in the trip to Granada on Sunday evening. Valladolid found themselves 2-0 up early in the second half after twice beating Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva, but Domingos Duarte halved the deficit from close range just after the hour mark to set up a tense final third of the match.

Jota was introduced on 77 minutes to offer a threat on the break as the visitors looked to defend their 2-1 lead, and the Portugal U21 international’s big moment arrival in the final minute of normal time. Jota’s tenacity saw him win the ball from Luis Milla before showing exemplary composure to tuck his finish past compatriot Rui Silva and secure all three points for Valladolid.

Bruno penalty gives United fortunate win

Bruno Fernandes was the match-winner for a below-par Manchester United on Saturday evening, as the former Sporting man scored a second-half penalty to find the net for the second league game running. As was the case in the Champions League against PSG recently, Fernandes benefitted from a re-take after missing his initial spot-kick, but made no mistake at the second attempt for a 56th-minute winner.

The Portugal man’s slight fortune with VAR came not long after he escaped conceding a penalty at the other end, after his rash swipe at Connor Gallagher was initially called as a foul by the referee before being surprisingly overturned following video consultation. Most observers and pundits bemoaned the decision after the match, feeling Fernandes had been fortunate to see his challenge legitimised.

The rest: Guerreiro, Mendes, Simões among goals

Raphaël Guerreiro recovered from a muscle injury sustained on international duty to take part in Borussia Dortmund’s win at Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga. Dortmund came from behind to run out 5-2 winners in the capital, with Guerreiro scoring the fourth goal for his side from close range for his first league goal of the season.

In France, there was also a first goal of the campaign for Portugal defender Pedro Mendes in Montpellier’s 4-3 victory over Strasbourg. Mendes bundled the ball in from inside the six-yard box following a corner, scoring his first goal in over a year as Montpellier moved up to 5th with a third straight win.

Familiar goalscorers in Greece this weekend, as Bruno Gama’s penalty gave Aris the only goal of the game at Panaitolikos to keep them in second place behind Olympiacos. Braga’s Europa League rivals AEK Athens beat Larissa 4-1 in the capital, with Portuguese midfielder André Simões catching the eye with a superb strike from distance.

Lovely goal by André Simões for AEK yesterday. A warning to Europa League rivals Braga ahead of their trip to Greece next month. pic.twitter.com/CqYCvZvwUr — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 23, 2020

Finally, Pedro Santos scored from the penalty spot in the MLS Cup quarter finals to help Columbus Crew advance with a 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls, while in England Lucas João was back in goals with a spot kick for Reading but could not prevent the Royals from a fourth straight league defeat as they were beaten 4-2 by Bournemouth.

