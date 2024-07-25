Featured

Record-breaking Artur Jorge reaches halfway point with Botafogo top of Brasileirão

25 July 2024

A familiar feeling for Campeonato Brasileiro leaders Botafogo, who lead the Brazilian league at the midway point of the 2024 season. The Rio de Janeiro side occupied the same position this time last year, before a late collapse extended their long wait to be champions again.

Another similarity to last term is that Fogo are led by a Portuguese manager. Whilst Bruno Lage’s efforts fell short in 2023, the current incumbent Artur Jorge is hoping for better luck in fending off the challenge of the illustrious competition, including compatriot Abel Ferreira and Palmeiras. Sean Gillen takes a look at the current landscape in Brazil.

Botafogo surprised many during the early stages of the 2023 season, setting the pace at the top of Brasileirão under Portuguese boss Luís Castro. Castro had taken over in 2022 upon the club’s promotion back to the top flight and guided Fogo to a respectable 11th place finish in his first year. A blistering start to the following season saw Castro’s men 7 points clear in late July, following a 1-0 win away against Abel’s champions Palmeiras.

However, the assault on a first national championship since 1995 was derailed when Castro took up an offer to coach Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. His replacement, Lage, lasted just 15 matches before being fired, as Fogo ultimately ended the campaign in 5th place. The current iteration have a more slender advantage, but greater experience of the challenge.

"I don't have to look at previous years, they are not part of my career,” current coach Artur Jorge said after a 2-2 draw at São Paulo on Wednesday saw them remain three points clear. “If you want me to take stock, I would be very positive about Botafogo's campaign to date. And naturally we have ambitions.”

Jorge’s men are already record-breakers. Fogo have scored in every single match played during the first half of the season – the first time such a feat has ever been achieved in the Brazilian tip flight. Given his acrimonious departure from Braga in April, the form of his new side will be a welcome positive boost for the 52-year-old on his first excursion abroad.

Botafogo’s excellent winner against Internacional last night. Artur Jorge has them top after 18 games of the Brasileirão. Five wins in a row; four clean sheets in a row. All the signs of a well coached side. pic.twitter.com/xtghvWJbyD — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) July 21, 2024

"At this point, we have to think about preparing the team to beat Cruzeiro in the next game, because this will be a long journey,” Jorge continued. “Extremely difficult, competitive games that require great dedication, both physically and mentally, the ability to overcome and perform to be in the position we are in today [leading the Brasileirão].

“This is due to the exceptional, high-quality work that has helped us to be in this position. And they ask me this question today: are we prepared? We are prepared to continue working and be able to maintain this dynamic of work, on top of trying to win the games we have ahead of us. There are no easy games, but we will fight for the top positions in the championship.

“The goals record is an important fact for me. It is something we work towards unconsciously, in search of this offensive capacity. Scoring goals in every game means that the team has a very well-defined direction and these are things that will add to our journey. I have already said that we would always play to win, wherever we are and against whomever. And this is a mentality that is being created, and making the players believe in it, that they work to deliver."

Botafogo host Cruzeiro on Saturday in the league, but Jorge’s men are also in other competitions. At continental level, they will meet Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores last-16 phase, while Bahia are the opponents in the same stage of the Copa do Brasil, with the first leg at home next midweek.

By @SeanGillen9