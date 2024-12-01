Featured

Artur Jorge celebrates “epic victory” as Botafogo crowned South American champions for the first time

01 December 2024

Atlético Mineiro 1-3 Botafogo

"My goal is to create a dominant Botafogo, with courage and values, that has its own identity. Believe in the idea." Those were the words of Artur Jorge in April, having been announced as the new manager of Botafogo.

238 days later, Jorge has written his name into folklore at the Rio de Janeiro club after winning the first-ever Copa Libertadores in their history. As usual, Fogão did not to things the easy way, suffering a red card after just one minute of the final in Buenos Aires.

Jorge becomes the third Portuguese to earn the crown of kings of South America, following trailblazer Jorge Jesus with Flamengo in 2019, as well as Abel Ferreira’s back-to-back winners Palmeiras in 2020 and 2021. The triumph also maintains the 100% record of Portuguese managers in the final of the competition.

Botafogo were clear favourites heading into the showpiece occasion at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in the Argentine capital, given they lead the Brazilian championship with two matches remaining whilst Atlético were winless in 10 matches. Yet a moment of madness after just one minute suddenly flipped the odds in favour of the outsiders from Belo Horizonte.

Midfielder Gregore – a hero in the midweek victory at Palmeiras which edged Fogão closer to the Brazilian title – was issued a straight red for a reckless challenge on the halfway line which left Fausto Vera bleeding from the head. The phrase “here are things that only happen to Botafogo," is often repeated among the club’s fans, who must surely have felt another cruel twist was about to bewilder them.

Yet Artur Jorge’s side responded magnificently to the setback, admittedly aided by an opposition who appeared too low on confidence to consider revelling in their advantage. Star man Luiz Henrique was the catalyst, giving Fogão the lead with a sweeping left-foot finish on 35 minutes and then drawing a penalty from Atlético goalkeeper Everson, which former Porto man Alex Telles clinically dispatched to send the Botafogo fans into delirium of a 2-0 half-time lead.

Veteran Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas hit back for Atlético just moments after the re-start, meaning a brutally tense second period for Jorge’s team. Yet in the last of seven added minutes of stoppage time, Júnior Santos – introduced by Jorge on 80 minutes – found himself free inside the Atlético six-yard box to clinch an historic conquest.

Artur Jorge overcome with emotion



Jorge becomes the third Portuguese to win the Copa Libertadores, but this is the most special. Botafogo are South American champions for the first time in their history! pic.twitter.com/4GmQYAiM4a — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 30, 2024

"This team never lets me down"

"I can't remember anything like it in a team that's playing a final like this and playing more than 90 minutes with one less player and having the competitive attitude and stance they had,” former Braga man Jorge beamed. “As a coach, it's very rewarding to be on the sidelines and see the confidence they transmit from the inside out. We had the serenity to stabilise the team, although we were a little worried.

“But this team never lets me down, or any Botafogo fans. They managed to give a little more of each one of them so that the difference in the teammate who was missing on the pitch wasn't noticeable. They were brilliant. They are champions, but they were already champions without any titles.

“At this point, we are all filled with emotion. This was an epic victory, probably the most epic ever in a Libertadores final. For us, it was a huge achievement. We knew the responsibility we had and our chances of winning the trophy. We always believed, even with one man down.

“As a coach, I can only give thanks to these players, their human and footballing qualities. Only a team like this, with this spirit and desire, can achieve this triumph. I am very happy to bring a trophy of this magnitude to Botafogo. I am very happy for my players, who worked very hard. They were fair and deserving of this trophy. A word to the fans, they are an inexhaustible source of energy, and it is for them too."

The lifting of South America’s premier club competition marks the culmination of a fairytale turnaround for the Rio de Janeiro club. In February 2021, Botafogo were relegated from the Brazilian top flight following a 1-0 home defeat to Sport; under the ownership of American businessman John Textor, the resurgence has taken in Portuguese managers Luís Casto and Bruno Lage, before Jorge was appointed to finish the job.

The run to the final and victory in Buenos Aires has earned the club a sizeable $23m in revenue, as well as a date with Real Madrid in the Club World Championship at the end of the year. For now, though, focus is on completing a remarkable double by clinching the Campeonato Brasileiro, in which Fogão lead by three points with two matches remaining.

"We're going to experience this in a calm and serene way so that we can enjoy what we can do,” Jorge stressed. “It's another step forward in Botafogo's history. Now, we're going to celebrate, but later we want to win the Brazilian title."

By @SeanGillen9

