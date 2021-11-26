 

Tough World Cup playoff draw

Ever since the Seleção failed to win their qualifying group and were relegated into the playoffs, the overriding feeling was that avoiding Italy was paramount. 

But Portugal’s strange propensity to land the toughest possible draw struck again, as Fernando Santos’s team were placed in Path 3, as were Italy. 

To qualify for Qatar 2022 Portugal must beat Turkey at home, then the winner of Italy-North Macedonia semi-final, also at home. 

 

 

The draw was streamed live by Fifa.com and the coaches of both Italy and Turkey reacted immedeiately after learning the outcome.

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: “It’s a very difficult draw for us. If we win our semi-final we go to play the final in Turkey or Portugal, very strong teams.”

Stefan Kuntz, Turkey coach: “Definitely path C is the most difficult and the hardest one. But the development of the team and all the staff over the last few weeks gives me a lot of hope and of course the big wish is to bring the most important game back to Turkey to see what we can achieve.” 

Portugal will be without João Cancelo and Renato Sanches for the Turkey encounter, after both players picked up a second yellow card in the final Group A qualifying match against Serbia. 

The Portugal-Turkey semi-final will be played on Thursday 24 March 2022. Should the Seleção win, they will host the final five days later on 29 March 2022. 

by Tom Kundert

Comments (4)

Perfect. Portugal out = Santos bye. A day to crlebrate

Well, that's a shame.

Good. This is what we deserve. It does suck that either Italy or Portugal will miss out on the WC though.

Will be 2 tough matches. I’ll be amazed if we get through, a large part of me thinks this will be Fernando Santos’ swan song. We will have...

Good. This is what we deserve. It does suck that either Italy or Portugal will miss out on the WC though.

Will be 2 tough matches. I’ll be amazed if we get through, a large part of me thinks this will be Fernando Santos’ swan song. We will have the benefit of playing at home, but as we all well know, that doesn’t guarantee anything.

Without any major changes to the side or system, we might even bow out against Turkey.

Getting through these two games would provide some confidence to the squad, but I think Santos’ has dug himself in a little too deep this time.

Hi folks , as much as I would love to see a new manager for the national team. We have to remain positive and believe that next year could be the year that our struggles qualifying will actually help us(particularly the young players) attain...

Hi folks , as much as I would love to see a new manager for the national team. We have to remain positive and believe that next year could be the year that our struggles qualifying will actually help us(particularly the young players) attain some great experience in crunch matchups. Pressure makes diamonds. I'm ready for the lectures and long winded, pessimistic responses...

