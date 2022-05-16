Portugal have arrived in Tel Aviv as they make their final preparations for the 2022 UEFA European U17 Championship. Sixteen nations are competing in Israel with José Lima’s side attempting to lift the trophy for the third time.

The “Equipa das Quinas” have been drawn in Group D alongside Scotland, Sweden and Denmark. Their campaign begins against the Scots, the match taking place in Lod on 17 May.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall is in Israel to see if Portugal can continue their proud history at the tournament. They won four titles when it was a U16 event and two titles at U17 level, in 2003 and 2016.

Road to Israel

Portugal enjoyed home advantage in the qualifying round with all three matches played at the Estádio Algarve. They started in style, beating Kazakhstan 5-0 and Wales 2-0.

They took the lead twice against Ukraine, but failed to close it out in a disappointing 3-2 defeat. The six points gained were enough to reach the elite round.

Once again they were afforded home advantage with matches played in Viseu and Tondela.

José Lima’s side beat Republic of Ireland 4-1 in the opening game before a late goal secured a 2-1 victory against Bulgaria. They conceded in the 2nd minute against Finland before turning on the style, scoring nine unanswered goals to secure an emphatic a 9-1 victory, José Rodrigues and Rodrigo Ribeiro hitting hat-tricks.

Manager

José António Ramalho Lima was born in 1966 in Agualva-Cacém, Sintra. He came through the youth ranks at Sporting Clube de Portugal where he earned two caps for Portugal, both in 1989.

He spent a season at Vitória de Guimarães before joining Atlético Clube de Portugal where he scored 28 goals in 84 apperances.

In 1997, at the age of 30, the forward joined Alverca and helped the club reach the Primeira Liga for the first time. He rarely featured in the top flight and announced his retirement in 1999.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Alverca, spending one year at Belenenses before a 10-year spell at Sporting CP, assisting Carlos Carvalhal at U19 level and José Couceiro in the senior side.

He started working with Portugal’s youth teams in 2019, firstly as assistant manager at U15 level before taking charge of the U16 squad. He has been the U17 manager since July 2021.

Portugal were dealt a blow last week, Lima testing positive for covid-19 which meant he was unable to travel to Israel with his team.

Squad

Defensive midfielder Dário Essugo joins the squad after representing the U19 side in the European Championship qualifiers.

Two players from Sporting CP’s U17 side have been selected for the first time at any level, midfielder Manuel Mendonça and striker Vivaldo Semedo.

The remainder of the squad featured in the elite round.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Fernandes (Porto), Francisco Silva (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Diogo Monteiro (Servette), João Muniz (Sporting CP), João Conceição (Benfica), Leonardo Barroso (Sporting CP), Luís Gomes (Porto), Martim Fernandes (Porto)

Midfielders: Dário Essugo (Sporting CP), João Veloso (Benfica), João Gonçalves (Braga), Manuel Mendonça (Sporting CP), Rafael Luís (Benfica), Ussumane Djaló (Benfica)

Forwards: Afonso Moreira (Sporting CP), Ivan Lima (Benfica), José Rodrigues (Braga), Rodrigo Ribeiro (Sporting CP), Tiago Andrade (Porto), Vivaldo Semedo (Sporting CP)

Schedule

Tuesday May 17 (18:00 BST) - Scotland vs Portugal (Lod Municipal Stadium)

Friday May 20 (14:30 BST) - Portugal vs Sweden (Lod Municipal Stadium)

Monday May 23 (18:00 BST) - Portugal vs Sweden Denmark (Municipal Stadium Ramat Gan)

Quotes

João Rego "If you ask us if we dream of the trophy, we won't lie. Of course we do. We represent Portugal and that means always wanting to win. But just as we dream of it, I believe that all other teams dream too. Our focus has to be game by game, first Scotland and the group stage. We have to go step by step".

Ivan Lima "We are a consistent team in various moments of the game, especially at the offensive level. We have a very united, hardworking and hard-working group and we all have a lot of ambition and desire to make history".

João Vasconcelos "Our strong point is clearly unity. When we need to 'hold hands' we clearly hold hands, we leave no one behind and we are constantly rooting for each other's success. new colleagues we have a fantastic way of receiving and welcoming them, so that they feel as integrated as possible.

We can promise that we will have a team that will fight for every result, from the first to the last minute. We will always put the Portuguese determination on the field. Portugal can go far, we have quality and we are hardworking. of groups. Our focus is only on that objective and more specifically on the game against Scotland. What we can promise to all Portuguese people is that we will strive and commit a lot to take Portugal as far as possible in the competition".

Dário Essugo "Of course it's bad that we don't have the head coach with us. But we have the rest of the coaching staff helping us and we'll try to make that a motivation to make him proud. We'll always be fighting with him and he'll be supporting us and helping us from outside".

Ussumane Djaló "I'm very proud to be in this group that heads to Israel today. We're going to a competition where we'll have the chance to represent Portugal at the highest level and we're very excited about the competition getting closer. best possible way to be happy in the end.

I have complete confidence in my colleagues and in the technical team and I am sure that the work we have been developing is being done well. We have collective quality, individual quality and very experienced elements for our age. This will help us a lot"

Afonso Moreira "The team, in addition to being more and more united, is getting better and better in training, you can see that. We know each other more and more, we have evolved tactically and off the field".

I speak for myself, but I think also for the whole team: it is a unique opportunity that we have and we are aware of it. We have an incredible opportunity here and we have to take advantage of it and do the best we know how, which is to play football. For this tournament , of course I bring individual and collective goals, but if the collective goals are achieved, I don't even care if the individual ones are not. my best to carry them out and thus also help the team".