Portugal suffered a setback to their World Cup aspirations on Saturday as centre-back Danilo fractured three ribs and has been ruled out of action for the two remaining group games, at least. Danilo joins Otávio and Nuno Mendes on the sick list, with the Porto midfielder and PSG left-back also in doubt for tomorrow’s clash against Uruguay.

Coach Fernando Santos refused to make a drama out of the situation or make any attempt to hoodwink the Seleção’s opponents when it comes to who will replace Danilo at the heart of defence, saying Pepe will start.

Danilo’s misfortune was the main topic of conversation in today’s press conference, his injury coming out of the blue.

“It’s one of those incidents that nobody can really understand,” said Santos. “We were working on set pieces, he was in the middle of a pack of players and suddenly he screamed out. He took his time to catch his breath, but after a while he was breathing normally and it didn’t seem anything special. But he went to hospital to get checked over and we found out the type of injury he has [three fractured ribs]. Now we have to see how it goes.

“If will can use Danilo again in the World Cup all the better but it depends on how his recovery goes. But we have three centre-backs and other players who can play in that position.

“We are not going to make a drama out of it or cry about it. It’s football. We’re very disappointed, first and foremost for him. But Danilo is with us and he’ll stay with us. And perhaps the strength he transmits will give us a big boost to strive to offer him a present along with all the Portuguese.”

The injury is all the more concerning given that Portugal’s first-choice centre-back Pepe is himself recovering from a badly sprained knee. The veteran defender has played only 5 minutes of competitive football in the last six weeks, making his comeback for Porto at the end of their final league match before the season interruption.

However, when asked who will replace Danilo, Santos was peremptory in his response and insists the 39-year-old is ready. “Pepe will replace him. He will play and he’s ready, like he always is.”

As for Portugal’s other injury worries, Santos explained that Nuno Mendes and Otávio remain in doubt for the match. “When we leave this press conference we’ll have our training session and see how they are progressing. This morning they were still having treatment. We’ll see if they are apt and then we’ll make a decision.”

As for his thoughts on Uruguay, Santos began by making a comparison with the Uruguay team Portugal faced in the last World Cup.

“Cavani and Suárez were five years younger. They were two players of enormous quality. They still are, without a doubt, but… It was a great team and this one is too, with some emerging talents. In Russia there was no Valverde, Darwin, De la cruz or Pelligri.

“The style of play has not changed that much. Darwin gives more depth, more potency, but Suárez and Cavani were extremely potent in 2018. They are very strong technically and a very balanced team. They pass the ball well and continue to be very dangerous from crosses. We have to be alert because they tend to lull their adversary into a false sense of security, then suddenly press and counter-attack rapidly.”

Bernardo wary of Uruguay

Sitting alongside Santos at the press conference was Bernardo Silva, who was Portugal’s best player in the ill-fated 2-1 defeat against Uruguay at the Russia World Cup.

“It’s a game that does not bring good memories, because we ended up being eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16,” said Bernardo. “Tomorrow it’s a different game. Portugal have three points, Uruguay have one, and we’re in the group phase, while the other game was a knockout match.

“Portugal have changed more players than Uruguay since then. They are a very tough team to play against. They are very aggressive, counter-attack well, and look to make the most of these situations.

“The danger posed by Darwin? We have to look after the ball well and react immediately to losing it. We must be aware that we can lose the ball at any time and we have to control these dangerous players.

“We’re studying them carefully so that we can give the right response on the pitch and win another three points to qualify for the last 16. That’s our goal.”

Portugal’s predicted starting XI versus Uruguay (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo

By Tom Kundert

