The Seleção are into the knockout phase of the World Cup! A 2-0 victory against Uruguay made it two wins out of two for Portugal at Qatar 2022.

A second-half brace from Bruno Fernandes was enough to avenge defeat by the South Americans at the Russia World Cup.

Matthew Marshall reports from the Lusail Stadium in Doha. More to follow.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes (Raphaël Guerreiro, 42'), Rúben Neves (Rafael Leão, 69'), William Carvalho (João Palhinha, 82'), Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Félix (Matheus Nunes, 82'), Cristiano Ronaldo (Gonçalo Ramos, 82')

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Giménez, Diego Godín (Facundo Pellistri, 62'), Sebastián Coates, Guilermo Varela, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino (Giorgian e Arrascaeta, 62'), Matias Olivera (Matias Vina, 86'), Freddy Valverde, Edinson Cavani (Luis Suárez, 72'), Darwin Núñez (Maxi Gómez, 72')

Goals:

[1-0] Bruno Fernandes, 54'

[2-0] Bruno Fernandes (pen), 92'