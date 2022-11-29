Comments (0)

Another Bruno Fernandes masterclass

At times composed, at times rattled, and never predictable, it was a classic Seleção performance at the Lusail Stadium.

Fernando Santos deployed two defensive midfielders to start, and Uruguay were muted during the opening 45 minutes. But Bruno Fernandes' goal brought them out of their shell and a tense standoff ensued until a late penalty sealed all three points for Portugal.

PortuGOAL.net's Nathan Motz is back again to grade each player's contributions as Portugal successfully qualified for the knockout rounds with one match to spare.

Starters

Diogo Costa - 8.5

You could forgive him for being rattled after his near-calamitous error against Ghana. Instead, Diogo Costa was back on peak form, stopping two certain goalscoring chances - from Rodrigo Betancur in the first half and De Arrascaeta in the second. A paradigm of mental strength in a sport which is particularly unforgiving to those in his position.

Nuno Mendes - 8

Arguably Portugal's best player until he went down injured. While many will blame Santos, one must also assume he was eager to get back on the pitch and it was heartbreaking scenes as he left the pitch in tears. His burst of pace and guile on the left was sorely missed and Uruguay bore down on Guerreiro in the second half.

Rúben Dias - 6

Uncomfortable is the word I will use to describe what I saw from Rúben last night. He was energetic and vocal, and you get the feeling he has real leadership potential. He also let Betancur go right by him in the first half and was overshadowed by Pepe. While his role in the starting XI should not be questioned, Dias has not shown himself a World Cup-calibre performer and that needs to change if Portugal intend to make a deep run in this tournament.

Pepe - 8

Ageless, timeless, name your superlative. The Porto man never fails to produce the goods on the biggest stage. Positionally astute and looked completely unflustered by Nunez's pace. Only shortcoming was his pass completion but how can you fault him in one of his first matches back in action after injury absence?

João Cancelo - 5.5

Started the match by giving the ball away cheaply and seemed short on ideas. However, it must be said he won the most aerial duels of any player, and was second in touches and clearances behind Bruno Fernandes and Rúben Dias, respectively. With Mendes out again, pressure will only increase as Portugal look ahead to tougher opponents in the knockout rounds.

Rúben Neves - 5.5

Some say he is being played out of position, but last night he was simply exposed for lack of pace. Whatever happens from here on, Rúben is not the answer at DM. Was a passenger until taken off in the second half. It seems his tactical value as a long-ball specialist is being lost in this arrangement. After two relatively pedestrian performances, calls for Pahlinha will grow ever louder.

Bruno Fernandes - 9, PortuGOAL.net Man of the Match

Seems to only get better as a match wears on. The effervescent Manchester United midfielder again made the difference even doing his part to get Portugal out of their usual late-game slump. Top in touches, two goals, struck the woodwork, and with a heat map spanning the width and breadth of the pitch. Many have demanded more of him over the years and he has chosen the ideal time to deliver his best form. Indispensable.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Much like his midfield partner Bruno without the flashy end product. Bernardo looked poor in the first half - physically overwhelmed and unable to stitch together passing sequences in typical fashion. But in the second half, Bernardo got a second wind and decided to assume command over midfield. None of his metrics are particularly inspiring but this performance is a reminder that aside from goals and assists, Bernardo adds a certain degree of commitment which many skillful players rarely show.

William Carvalho - 7.5

Everytime you count him out, he comes back into the squad and drops another competent performance. Portugal's top passer on the night - shocker, I know - William did what William always does best: made himself the most reliable outlet for Portugal's backline. Lured opponents out of position and exploited the space behind. Not always up to the challenge of stopping pacier opponents, but difficult to see him going back to the bench anytime soon.

João Félix - 6.5

Struggled. Least touches of any starting player and gave the ball away too often. After a decent performance from him against Ghana, Félix again looked ponderous and unsure of himself. No shots on target, and only one key pass from him. Portugal need more.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

An improved performance from Portugal's captain. Lots of smart touches to release attacks, three key passes, and even a few stepovers. Ronaldo's passing left some to be desired but his movement was troublesome for Uruguay all night. Though he just failed to touch on Bruno's cross on the first goal, the run he made in behind the defence was superb. In the first half, he laid the ball off to Bruno and quickly scampered beyond the backline - had Bruno's pass been chipped over, he was through on goal unmarked. This was much closer to what we need from Ronaldo in this tournament.

Substitutions

Raphael Guerreiro - 6.5

An assist, a dribble, 88% passing, and a lot of running. Contray to popular opinion, Guerreior was not all bad last night. Uruguay decided to target his side of the pitch after Mendes' injury and Guerreiro fought admirably. It goes without saying Mendes is Portugal's better leftback, but Guerreiro showed heart and courage and will likely continue on the left side of defence for the rest of the tournament.

Rafael Leão - 6

Showed his quick feet and technical skill but his passing was awful and I cannot really say he made the team better after his introduction. On his best day he is an absolute terror for opposition defences, but last night he could have done more to help Guerreiro and others when Uruguay were pressing hard for a goal.

Matheus Nunes - 7

Showed wonderful ability on the dribble and helped overturn the Uruguayan advantage in the second half to presserve victory.

João Pahlinha - 6.5

Nothing spectacular but did his part to chase down the opposition and force errors.

Gonçalo Ramos - not rated