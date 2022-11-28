It was a happy bunch of players and coaching staff after Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to clinch their spot in the knockout phase of the Qatar World Cup.

“Today we showed character,” said Pepe; “We have a very strong team, and a country that’s hungry for trophies,” said Palhinha; “We believed before we could go far, and these victories only make us stronger,” said Rúben Neves, while coach Fernando Santos talked about “a deserved victory.”

PortuGOAL rounds up all the post-match reaction.

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach:

“It was a deserved victory. This team put our plan into practice. One or other phase we were not so good, but the group stage is done, we’ve qualified. Now we have to keep working to improve what we have to improve.”

“It was a very tough game. Uruguay applied a lot of pressure, but then we managed to break free and control the game, creating some good situations, the team coming together, and not allowing Uruguay to transition from attack to defence and defence to attack, which they do very well.

“From the 30-minute mark we lost our organisational balance. We began to pass the ball to the centre-backs more and to the goalkeeper, and Uruguay pushed us back making it difficult to attack them. These 15 minutes were difficult, and credit to Uruguay for that.

“At the break I told the players we needed to get back to what we were doing. Uruguay tried everything but my players responded with professionalism and a fantastic togetherness. We ended up winning deservedly.

On avoiding Brazil in last 16: “If we both finish first we won’t play against each other, but if we have to play one another it would be a tremendous game between two great teams. My wish and Brazil’s wish is that we meet later and we hope that’s what will happen. At the moment we have a high chance of finishing first and we’ll grab the chance, not only because of the Brazil question, but because we want to finish top.”

Rúben Dias, Portugal centre-back:

“We’ve been solidifying our game and working on getting the most out of our potential. I’m very happy with the win.

“We played well, we ended up controlling the game, although they had their moments. But above all you have to highlight our exibition and everyone who came on, because the substitutions really made a difference.

“As for our physical condition. We’re used to playing every three days, it’s nothing new.

“Pepe? I’ve played alongside him many times, it’s nothing new, it’s always good to have him closeby, but we have four great options [at centre-back]. Anybody who played will do the job that’s needed.”

João Palhinha, Portugal midfielder:

“We played an excellent game; we dominated it completely. At the start of the second half we suffered a bit, but we deserved the victory. The team is to be congratulated and now we’ll think about South Korea.

“We’re not thinking about whether the game in the next phase is against Brazil, or Serbia, or any other team, it doesn’t matter to us. We’re only thinking about our game. We have a very strong team, and a country that’s hungry for trophies.

“I always give my best, whether it’s for 10, 20 or 90 minutes. It’s the only way I know how to play so I have a clear conscience.”

Diogo Costa, Portugal goalkeeper:

“The whole team was very good today so I’m not going to individualise. The team was very united, we fought for each other, and when that happens, the energy is so positive that things end up going well.

“The most important thing was to get through this phase. If we can finish first, all the better, but what’s important is that we have achieved our main goal, which was to qualify.

“My mistake against Ghana? I made a mistake but luckily it did not result in a goal. Fortunately I don’t need anybody to say anything to me. I learn for myself. Confidence comes from working hard every day and not only from the matches.”

Rúben Neves, Portugal midfielder:

“Naturally, when teams are losing they put more pressure on you. We had to suffer a bit after going ahead, but afterwards we controlled the match well and I don’t remember Uruguay having another chance after the Suárez one. We had opportunities and we managed to score the second goal.

“The idea is to grow game by game. It’s a short competition and mistakes are costly. Now we will analyse what we did not do so well to continue to evolve. The first aim is fulfilled. Now we want to qualify in first place. We will focus fully on recovering to do our best.”

“We believed before we could go far, and these victories only make us stronger.”

Pepe, Portugal defender:

“First, I’d like to thank my club [Porto]. I had a really bad injury, I worked on it really well in the club, which gave me the chance to be 100 percent today for the Seleção. I’m happy. I’d also like to thank my teammates. I work hard to be able to play for Portugal.

“I had something knawing away inside me, to play another World Cup game, my fourth World Cup. But above all today was a collective effort. We were a very mature team. This opponent knocked us out of the last World Cup and we felt it was a little unjust given how we played in that game.

“Today we showed character, we had the ball, and they played on the counter. We reacted well to losing the ball. In the first half they had one chance that Diogo saved, but in the second half we were far superior.

“We have a very united team, with lots of good professionals and that’s the way forward, with humility, representing our people. We’ll give it everything.”

William Carvalho, Portugal midfielder:

“We’ve achieved our first aim. Portugal can go far. We have to qualify in first place then take it game by game. Match by match we are making fewer and fewer mistakes. This can be seen on the pitch, like today.”

Sebastián Coates, Uruguay centre-back:

“Everyone knows Portugal have a great team, with lots of high-quality players. Perhaps that what made the difference too. We didn’t capitalise on our opportunities and one of their crosses was a goal. That’s what made the difference.

“Did I speak to my ex Sporting team-mates? Afterwards, yes, we greeted each other: Nuno, Bruno, Matheus.”

By Tom Kundert