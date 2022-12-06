Portugal coach Fernando Santos has pulled a huge surprise with the starting line-up for the World Cup 2022 last-16 encounter against Switzerland tonight.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench, as does another of the Seleção’s star players, João Cancelo.

Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos comes in for Ronaldo, with left-back Raphaël Guerreiro returning to the defence and Diogo Dalot retaining his place at right-back. Porto midfielder Otávio also comes back into the side after missing the last two games with injury.

🇵🇹⚽️🇨🇭 Portugal vs Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 action. Fernando Santos makes eight changes to the side that started against South Korea, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench with Gonçalo Ramos preferred up front. Preview from Lusail Iconic Stadium for @PortuGoal1 pic.twitter.com/t8crWkxBI5 — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) December 6, 2022 Portugal XI:

Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos