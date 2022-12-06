 

Details

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has pulled a huge surprise with the starting line-up for the World Cup 2022 last-16 encounter against Switzerland tonight.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench, as does another of the Seleção’s star players, João Cancelo.

Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos comes in for Ronaldo, with left-back Raphaël Guerreiro returning to the defence and Diogo Dalot retaining his place at right-back. Porto midfielder Otávio also comes back into the side after missing the last two games with injury.

Portugal XI:

Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos 

Comments (3)

Adam
  #13407
Big move from Santos which hopefully pays off.

You'd imagine that the Swiss would've prepared for Ronaldo rather than the lesser known Gonçalo Ramos. Hope they run Switzerland ragged and then Ronaldo comes on as a super sub.

Adam
Santos is a flop
#13409
  2. #13409
Biggest Dirt Lineup!!! When you put Ronaldo on the bench. Then why exactly is the eleven playing that lost to Switzerland months ago without Ronaldo? Ronaldo was always amazing vs Switzerland ! I hope Portugal flies today so that coach goes. Why...

Biggest Dirt Lineup!!! When you put Ronaldo on the bench. Then why exactly is the eleven playing that lost to Switzerland months ago without Ronaldo? Ronaldo was always amazing vs Switzerland ! I hope Portugal flies today so that coach goes. Why are Palinha and Cancelo on the bench? Now seriously how desperately Santos wants to go to penalties!!! What a flop this coach

Santos is a flop
Joao Miguel
  #13410
I guess the plan here is to substitute Ronaldo later on, have him fresher if the game goes into extra time or penalties

Joao Miguel
