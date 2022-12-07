The Seleção players were understandably in jubilant and jocular mood after the 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland. Several mentioned the “punishment” Gonçalo Ramos will have to endure (paying for dinner for everyone) after his astonishing man-of-the-match performance and hat-trick.

Nevertheless, the coach and the players were also at pains to point out the difficulties they will face when taking on Morocco in the quarter-finals. PortuGOAL rounds up the post-game quotes.

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach:

“Was putting Ronaldo on the bench the hardest decision of my career? I’ve got a very close relationship with him. I’ve known him since he was 19 and I was his coach at Sporting. This relationship grew here in the Seleção and this won’t change anything. Neither Cristiano or I confuse the human side with professional matters. Cristiano continues to be extremely important for the national team.

“The Ronaldo situation is over. It’s good to see the example given by this extraordinary player in terms of professionalism. A true captain, the way he celebrated the goals, the way he played when he came on, with enormous desire.

“I remember the game against Morocco at the 2018 World Cup well. They are an extremely competitive side. They beat Spain and it was not because of the way Spain played, it was full merit to Morocco. The next game is going to be a very, very difficult match. In 2018 it was the toughest game we had at that World Cup, more difficult even than the Uruguay game, which we lost. We will analyse them well, then make our decisions.”

Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal forward:

“I don’t know what to say. Not even in my wildest dreams did I think I’d make my full Portugal debut in a knockout game at the World Cup and score a hat-trick.

“Did Ronaldo say anything to me pre-match? He helped us, motivated us and gave me words of support like he did to all the others.

“Now we have to focus on Morocco. This game is over - job done. But when we enter the pitch against Morocco the score starts at 0-0.”

Pepe, Portugal defender:

“My goal? I haven’t seen it yet. Sometimes you feel things on the pitch. We had worked on a short corner, but with our first corner we went for a direct cross. It was a team effort that came off.

“Ronaldo? Cris knows perfectly well, and the coach made it clear, that the most important thing is the “us”. It was a decision made by the coach and we have to respect it.

“Morocco? Nowadays you have to work really hard; it’s not enough to have quality. We have to rest well so we can give more joy to our people.”

PortuGOAL · PortuGOAL 2022 World Cup Podcast Part 6 - Portugal smash Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal midfielder:

“Regardless of the result against Korea, we played a good game. We conceded the goal at the end which spoiled the very good performance of the team a bit but I think we have been consistent. The criticism comes when the results are not good, but in general our performances have been very good and we must continue like this, with this team spirit, because a collective attitude is what wins games.

“We are feeling exactly the same as after we lost 2-1 against Korea. The team spirit was not shaken, we stayed strong. We know what we can do, regardless of the results. Following the ideas of our coach, of the group, of what is better for us so that collectively we can get good results.

“Gonçalo? He’s been listening to the tips we’ve been giving him while we play cards and that’s why he played the way he did!”

João Félix, Portugal forward:

“It was a great game from the whole team. We started well, we dominated the match completely and when we do that we’re tough to beat.

“I didn’t see much of the Morocco match against Spain. Now we’ll analyse Morocco, try and take advantage of their weaknesses, without losing our identity.

“One of my best game for the Seleção? This is not for me to say. I just try and do my job to make everyone happy.

“Whether Cristiano plays or not, the important thing is the team. We know Cristiano is Cristiano. The coach decides and the team played a great game, but it was not because Cristiano didn’t play.”

William Carvalho, Portugal midfielder:

“We prepared well for the game. We believed we could win it. Gonçalo’s display? He’s a youngster with a lot of quality and he showed it again. Tomorrow he’ll have to buy dinner for everyone!

“The spirit is good, we were united from the start of the match and will be even more so with this win. What’s important is the win. Scoring six goals is always good, but if we’d won 1-0 it would have been the same.”

Otávio, Portugal midfielder:

“How was I physically [after the injury]? “To start with I was a little fearful, but then I loosened up and I’m 100 percent and ready to help in the next game.

“We have to take it game by game. Now it’s the quarters against Morocco. We want to win and progress. But if Morocco won it’s because they are a quality team to beat Spain. It’s not a question of being happy about that result. I think whichever team we faced it would be really tough.”

On Gonçalo Ramos display: “It’s great, so that he leaves [Benfica]! He played a great game, scored three goals, he was a great help to the team.”

Rafael Leão, Portugal forward:

“I’m doing what I most like to do, in an incredible tournament. It’s a dream. Gonçalo? Tomorrow we have a day off and I think Gonçalo’s going to pay for dinner!”

By Tom Kundert