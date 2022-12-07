Comments (0)

It will be considered one of the most iconic performances in Portugal's World Cup history.

The floodgates broke open as our beloved Seleção gave Switzerland six-of-the-best at Lusail Stadium and progressed into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Unlike previous instances where Portugal took an early lead only to concede initiative to the opposition, there was no such let up. Individual excellence was widespread on the pitch, but one man stood out above all the rest.

PortuGOAL.net's Nathan Motz is on hand once again to rate each player's contribution.

Starters

Diogo Costa - 7.5

Solid. Only faced three shots all night, but got just enough of a touch on Shaqiri's first half free kick to deny what would have been a sensational goal. Also crucially tipped Remo Freuler's effort allowing Diogo Dalot to clear off the line. Was not at fault for the goal, but his distribution could have been better.

Diogo Dalot - 8

Has been Portugal's most in-form RB at club level and has not missed a beat since coming into the side. Neat assist for the third goal of the evening, Dalot cleared Freuler's goalbound effort off the line and won the most tackles of any player. On this form, Cancelo will only get back into the starting XI if Dalot or Guerreiro get injured.

Pepe - 9

Death, taxes, and Pepe's brilliance. How can you not love him? His goal was so well-taken but he also recorded the most touches of any player, won 100% of his aerial challenges, and made it very clear he is still one of the game's top defenders.

Rúben Dias - 7

Not as involved as Pepe, but he can be forgiven for being outshined by Portugal's greatest ever defender. Still, Rúben was useful alongside his more illustrious counterpart, if not spectacular. Even on this display, Portugal have a centreback partnership capable of taking this squad all the way.

Raphael Guerreiro - 9

Just superb. Guerreiro has received a lot of negative press for his inconsistency with Portugal, but my did he lay to rest these concerns last night! A wonderful strike to put the game well out of reach, an assist, 91% passing, two key passes, and 100% tackling success. Deserves far more respect than he gets from Seleção supporters.

Otávio - 7

Simply put, he knits this side together. Full of running, tough on the ball, but rarely spectacular. When Renato Sanches began to suffer inconsistent form and injuries, I said Portugal would need to replace him with another uptempo, aggressive type. Otávio is that man. He makes our midfield sing.

William Carvalho - 8

Exactly how much crow is William going to make us all eat? The man will not quit proving his doubters, myself included, wrong on all accounts. Portugal's best passer - again - and the most involved midfielder, he and Otávio kept Portugal's shape together and helped us retain momentum last night.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Efficient and hard-working as ever, Bernardo has not dazzled this tournament but he and Bruno Fernandes are a big part of the reason Portugal outran Switzerland as a team by 10km. While you might hope for a little more on the attacking end, he constantly harassed the Swiss all evening and helped Portugal control their opponent.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Recorded the most pressures of any Portugal player, notched an assist and three key passes, maintained his uncharacteristically competent passing, and even in a slightly more subdued performance showed how indispensable he is for this team.

João Félix - 9

The trouble with João has always been his inconsistency. It has been that kind of tournament for him too. But last night he was excellent. Santos once again gave him that free role behind Ramos and he became Portugal's creative force. Dropping to receive the ball, he ran freely through the Swiss defence at times and recorded two assists. If he can only build on this against Morocco...

Gonçalo Ramos - 10

Let's say your nation's top scorer and best ever player - its talisman and captain for a decade and a half - gets benched, and you are his 21 year old replacement. How do you think that would go? In the best of circumstances, you might hope to just not screw anything up terribly. Ramos, on the other hand, absolutely killed it. Perfection. Three goals of genuine quality and an assist for Guerreiro, he also won the most aerials of any player not named Pepe. Would you also believe if I told you he did all of this on 27 touches?! I had difficulty with this rating because now a real conversation will be started about whether Ronaldo gets back into the XI for the rest of the tournament. But Ramos deserves the praise. He keeps this up and he may challenge Mbappé for the Golden Boot.

Substitutions

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5

Good movement and a good finish which was ruled out for offside. The international media pick apart his every facial expression and continue to make a meal out of everything, but Ronaldo will continue to help this team even if he does not start another match or score another goal.

Ricardo Horta - 6

Not particularly efficient last night, but was fairly involved and helped Portugal finish strong.

Vitinha - 6.5

Most touches and tackles of any substitute. Even in the minimal time he was given last night you just know he is going to be an essential player for Portugal in the years ahead.

Rúben Neves - 6.5

Nothing spectacular, but that was not required anyway. Completed 13/13 passes and will remain a decent option for Portugal off the bench if needed.

Rafael Leão - 7.5

Had only four touches last night, one of those being an absolute worldie. Like Félix, he has not always been at his best this World Cup. But my word when he reaches into that bag of talent and pulls out a stunning goal like that, it should make every one of us thankful he is Portuguese.

