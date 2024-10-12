Featured

Ronaldo three from three in the UEFA Nations League as Portugal win 3-1 in Poland

12 October 2024

Portugal made it three straight wins in the UEFA Nations League after a 3-1 victory in Poland.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the bar early on in Warsaw, Bernardo Silva opening the scoring in the 26th minute after some great build up play from Rúben Neves and Bruno Fernandes.

The Seleção doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when Rafael Leão went on a surging run and hit the post, the ball falling perfectly for Ronaldo who made no mistake.

Leão and Ronaldo were taken off which coincided in Poland fighting back. The hosts reduced the deficit in the 78th minute when the ball fell to Piotr Zieliński who beat Diogo Costa.

Portugal held off the challenge and sealed the deal in the 88th minute when Jan Bednarek turned Nuno Mendes’ cross into his own net.

The victory sees Roberto Martínez side stay three points clear of Croatia at the top of League A/1 before they take on Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Stadion Narodowy.

Ronaldo hits the bar

Poland had a positive start in Warsaw but Portugal soon got on top with Diogo Dalot the first the threaten in the 9th minute. The right-back was spending plenty of time drifting infield where he saw his shot slapped away by Lukasz Skorupski.

The woodwork came to Poland’s rescue two minutes later when Rafael Leão’s cross was deflected straight to Cristiano Ronaldo, his volley from close range hitting the bar and bouncing away from danger.

Ronaldo was getting plenty of attention and being frequently fouled. Pedro Neto sent a free kick towards the back post where Rúben Neves headed wide.

The Seleção were well on top and went close again in the 14th minute, Bruno Fernandes’ shot sailing towards the top corner before Lukasz Skorupski produced a fine save.

Poland weathered the storm and got into the contest. Fernandes lost possession in a dangerous position, Robert Lewandowski ready to pull the trigger in the box where Nuno Mendes made a vital intervention.

Karol Świderski deflected Sebastian Walukiewicz’s shot wide and then headed Sebastian Szymański’s free kick straight at Diogo Costa.

Silva and Ronaldo find the net

Portugal immediately restored their dominance and took the lead in the 26th minute. Rúben Neves’ ball over the top picked out Bruno Fernandes, the playmaker laying the ball into the path of Bernardo Silva who celebrated his 96th cap by slamming the ball past Skorupski.

The lead was doubled in the 37th minute when Rafael Leão went on a trademark surge through the middle of the pitch. He went all the way into the box and pulled the trigger, his shot hitting the post and falling straight to Ronaldo who bagged his 133rd international goal.

Michał Probierz made a change at the break when Sebastian Walukiewicz made way for Jakub Kiwior.

Portugal wasted a great chance to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute when Diogo Dalot got down the right wing and picked out Ronaldo. He wasn’t flagged for offside and declined the opportunity to shoot, laying the ball to Bruno who fired wide from point blank range.

The game was opening up as Poland increased their urgency. Costa came off his line to intercept Przemyslaw Frankowski’s cross, Lewandowski getting to the ball first and heading narrowly wide.

Leão bursted clear once again, the winger showing strength and speed to get into the box and cut the ball back to Fernandes who was unable to test Skorupski..

Tide turns

Roberto Martínez made two substitutions in the 64th minute when Leão and Ronaldo were replaced by Francisco Trincão and Diogo Jota. Probierz made a change in midfield, bringing on Jakub Moder for Maximiliano Oyedele.

Neto tested Skorupski from distance before Probierz went to his bench again, Nicola Zalewski and Świderski making way for Michael Ameyaw and Kacper Urbański.

Martínez’s changes had not had the desired effect, Poland growing in confidence and reducing the deficit in the 78th minute. The hosts worked the ball through the middle of the pitch and squeezed it through to Piotr Zieliński, the Inter Milan midfielder taking a touch and firing past Costa.

The crowd came alive as Neto made way for Nélson Semedo and Krzysztof Piątek came on for Szymański.

Portugal seal the deal

Poland’s desperation was providing Portugal with chances on the counter attack, Jota going on a long run forward and firing wide. They wouldn’t waste their next chance, Nuno Mendes cross towards Jota intercepted turned into his own net by Jan Bednarek who turned the ball into his own net.

Samú Costa came off the bench in added time to earn his first senior cap, Portugal making it three straight wins in the Nations League to stay three points clear of Croatia at the top of League A/1.

Martínez adapts

Roberto Martínez had plenty of time to ponder Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign. He has made some interesting changes which are starting to take shape.

Pedro Neto started in the 2-1 wins against Croatia and Scotland but was replaced at half-time in each victory. His pace and directness complements Rafael Leão and his inclusion in the starting side has resulted in Bernardo Silva largely occupying a central role.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t start against Scotland before coming off the bench at half-time and playing a leading role in the fight back. Martínez explained the decision not to start Ronaldo, saying he couldn’t play two 90 minute games in 72 hours.

It was no surprise when Martínez brought Ronaldo off in the 64th minute with his side 2-0 up, the game coming up in Scotland surely on his mind.

We have also seen Ronaldo making more decisions for the team instead of himself, an unusual decision not to shoot in the 54th minute and allowing Fernandes to take a free kick on the stroke of half-time.

Renato Veiga made his debut in central defence and had a strong performance with Samú Costa earning his first cap off the bench, two more players adding strength to the squad and getting a taste of first team action.

I don’t think Martínez could have done much more after the disappointing penalty shootout exit to France in Hamburg. It will take time for Neto to get used to starting for the Seleção and the team will need to adjust to his inclusion, but the signs are positive as Portugal begin the long road to the 2026 World Cup.

Line Ups

Poland (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski, Sebastian Walukiewicz (Jakub Kiwior, 46’), Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz, Przemyslaw Frankowski , Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski (Krzysztof Piatek, 84’), Maxi Oyedele (Jakub Moder, 66’), Nicola Zalewski, Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski (Kacper Urbanski, 76’)

Unused substitutes: Kapustka, Piątkowski, Bereszyński, Piotrowski, Kamiński, Mrozek, Bułka

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes (Otávio, 91’), Bernardo Silva (Samuel Costa, 91’), Pedro Neto (Nélson Semedo, 82’), Cristiano Ronaldo (Diogo Jota, 63’), Rafael Leão (Francisco Trincão, 63’)

Unused substitutes: Ricardo Velho, Rui Silva, António Silva, João Cancelo, João Neves, Vitinha, João Félix

Goals:

[0-1] Bernardo Silva, 26’

[0-2] Cristiano Ronaldo, 37’

[1-2] Piotr Zielinshi, 78’

[1-3] Jan Bednarek (og), 88’