Portugal vs Poland - Player Ratings

13 October 2024

The Seleção dominated Poland last night with an inspired performance at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Despite multiple changes to the starting XI, including young Renato Veiga at centreback, Portugal looked fresh, vibrant, and always in control.

Bernardo Silva finished off a wonderful move began by Rúben Neves to open the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his scoring streak in the UEFA Nations League.

But it was the left side of Portugal's formation - Rafael Leão and Nuno Mendes - who stole the show, running roughshod over the hosts and leaving supporters much encouraged after a disappointing Euro.

Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz continues PortuGOAL.net's coverage of the first of two UEFA Nations League matches this month, with Portugal traveling to Scotland on Tuesday.

Starters

Diogo Costa – 6.5

Hardly overworked, but still made a couple saves from Szymański and provided decent enough coverage on crosses. Not a great deal could be done about the goal once the ball broke kindly for Zieliński.

Diogo Dalot – 7

Tested the keeper from range early on but was fairly quiet. While subdued, he registered two key passes, put in good defensive work, and took care of the ball. May need to prove himself more adept offensively if he's to keep João Cancelo out of the starting XI going forward.

Renato Veiga – 6.5

Made a poor challenge on Świderski early on, but his first match for Portugal was decent. Used his height to good effect making a match high 6 clearances. Let Lewandowski slip behind him for a header in the second half and was turned by Urbánski for Poland’s opener. But in the absence of other options, Veiga will take great confidence from such a performance.

Rúben Dias – 6.5

Eerily similar to his displays at the Euros. Very little to say about the now-veteran centreback who marshalled his line with great aplomb. Good tackles and aerial challenges plus 93% passing, all in a night’s work for Dias.

Nuno Mendes – 9, PortuGOAL.net's Man of the Match

Just sensational. Served up a delicious ball for Rafael Leão in the 10th minute, a sign of much more to come. Cool as you like under pressure, elegant on the ball in every capacity. Dominated the left side of the pitch, recording 89 touches, two dribbles, five clearances, 95% passing, and an excellent cross for Jota which was turned in for an own goal to put the game on ice.

Rúben Neves – 7.5

The football gods surely must have informed Neves of all the pre-match criticism he received because the Al Hilal midfielder logged his best-ever Seleção performance in reply. Excellent ball over the top to Fernandes for Portugal’s opener and another great ball for Mendes in the second half. Match highs for both touches (95) and pass completion (98%). While many may still feel Pahlinha is the better defensive midfielder, Neves finally showed he can make an appreciable impact.

Bruno Fernandes – 7

Great hustle as usual and recorded a match high four tackles. An excellent headed assist for Bernardo Silva’s goal was perhaps offset by two awful misses in the second half. Still a decent performance especially in light of how the club season has gone for him thus far.

Bernardo Silva – 7.5

One super finish from Bruno’s layoff, 96% passing, and 81 touches. Lacks that special sense for knowing when to pop up in the right place at the right time like Bruno, but was effective when it mattered. Much closer to what this squad needs from Bernardo.

Pedro Neto – 7

Industrious & energetic running. Four dribbles and one key pass, but not so incisive as Leão. Ripped off one good shot from distance with 15 minutes to play. Was very involved throughout with 76 touches. While important to the overall function and balance of Portugal’s 4-3-3, Neto, like others before him, needs time to adjust at this level.

Rafael Leão – 8.5

Well, for a guy justly criticized for his inconsistency and wastefulness, this performance was as refreshing and inspiring to Portugal supporters as it was devastating for Poland. Focused and relentless. An unholy terror down the left, and with Nuno Mendes wreaking further havoc alongside him, it is astonishing Portugal won this match by only two goals. His scintillating run and shot against the upright set up Cristiano to finish into an empty net. But in the aftermath, is this a case of latent potential finally coming due, or a mere flash in the pan?

Cristiano Ronaldo – 8

A predatorial snap shot off the crossbar from point blank range in the 11th minute kicked things off for Portugal’s captain. Ronaldo purposefully disrupted Poland’s shape, drawing fouls as he went. Uncharacteristically selfless to square for Bruno in the second half then allow him to take a dangerous free kick. Some sloppy passes here and there, but made the most of his 33 touches with one dribble, one aerial challenge, 21/24 passes complete, three shots, a key pass, and of course, goal #143 for Portugal, #906 of his career.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota- 5.5

Probably could have done better when put through by Fernandes in the 86th minute. Needed to put in a good cameo but couldn’t bring his Liverpool form.

Trincão – 6.5

Showed good close control, embarking on a few clever runs in his first cap in over 3 years.

Nélson Semedo – not rated

Samu Costa – not rated

Otávio – not rated