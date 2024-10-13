Featured

Roberto Martínez: “We are playing the Nations League but the overriding goal is the World Cup”

13 October 2024

The Portugal delegation in Poland last night was naturally delighted after their exhilarating performance in Warsaw. Roberto Martínez said watching Bernardo and Bruno play like they did “were moments to treasure.”

Meanwhile Samu Costa talked about how he has been welcomed in an “impeccable manner” and fellow debutant Renato Veiga said it was a pleasure to play alongside Rúben Dias.

PortuGOAL rounds up the Poland 1-3 Portugal post-match reaction.

Question by PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall to Roberto Martínez: “Congratulations on the victory. Two of the more noticeable changes you’ve made since the Euros is the introduction of Pedro Neto and also bringing Bernardo Silva into a more central position. Can you explain the changes and how that has developed in these three games?”

Roberto Martínez’s response: “Well it’s one of our options to have a left-footed winger on the right-hand side. It gives you a completely different width. Today we wanted a right-footed winger of the left with Rafael Leão and a left-footer on the right with Pedro Neto. Since Neto moved to Chelsea he is a player that is ready for the highest level, but he hasn’t played the full 90 minutes yet. I needed to introduce him slowly so I was delighted that he could handle the 70 minutes or so that he played today and the way that he did. He’s an incredible player because normally the players with pace don’t have a pause, but Pedro has pause and pace that gives us a great opportunity to open up spaces and that understanding is essential in what we tried to do in the attacking sense.

“Bernardo? Bernardo can play anywhere – that’s no different – at the Euros I think he played two games on the inside and two games on the outside. Bernardo is a player who’s got no position. He finds the space on the ball. I just enjoyed it.

“Sometimes I feel we speak a lot about the squad lists and the players that get left out, and I think because of that we are missing out on enjoying players like Bernardo Silva, like Bruno Fernandes, who are incredible in the way they play for the national team with that heart and that composure and these are moments to treasure.”

Roberto Martínez, on the debutants:

“The players who made their debuts entered into the squad naturally. Renato Veiga is very mature, aggressive, and his partnership with Rúben Dias was very good. It was a game against one of the best footballers in box, one of the best goal-scorers of contemporary football, and Renato Veiga was very important. I’m also happy for Samu and for Trincão. I’m happy with all the new players who have worked very well and showed they are part of this squad and they know what they have to do.”

“We now have more players available and we are more competitive and working hard to grow. We are an even better prepared team after the experience of the European Championship. We are playing the Nations League, but the overriding goal is the World Cup.”

Thanking the fans:

“The attitude we showed was incredible, the character was spectacular, because this is a tough stadium to play in. Poland don’t lose easily at home. It was a very important display. I want to thank the 1500 Portugal fans who made sure this was a stadium where we wanted to play well.”

Samuel Costa, Portugal debutant:

“I’ve always worked hard to make it this far. I want to thank God, my family and my coaches who have helped me get here. More than a dream, it was a goal of mine. Here I am playing alongside hugely experienced players who play for the best teams in the world. It’s a constant learning process for me. I’m a humble person who likes to hear what my elders have to say. Everyone has welcomed me in an impeccable manner. They’ve all tried to help me and integrate me in the team spirit.”

Samuel Costa made his Portugal debut in Warsaw last night. Photo: FPF/Diogo Pinto



Renato Veiga, Portugal debutant:

“I focused on what the coach asked me to do. The overriding objective was for Portugal to win and then look at our display. It was a good game, above all because Portugal won. We could have avoided conceding the goal, but that’s looking at the details. This team is all about details and perfection. We put in a great display, but there are always areas where you can improve.

“Rúben [Dias] was always helping me. It was a pleasure to play alongside him for the first time.”

Pedro Neto, Portugal winger:

“As far as the performance goes, I think we played a great game. That’s what we wanted. We ended up conceding a goal and one of our aims was not to concede. Our display is clearly reflected in the result. Although we wanted to keep a clean sheet, we managed the win and we’re very happy.”

Rúben Neves, Portugal midfielder:

“We played an excellent game. We didn’t want to concede; it was one of the things we talked about at half time, but we played a very good game. We were playing away against a good team, we knew it would be tough, but we played a very good game. We controlled the game without the ball. We should have been more patient in the second half, but we created chances to score the third goal but the ball didn’t want to go in. We only scored at the end through the own goal.

“Nations League qualification? We don’t look at the table, we’re just taking it game by game. We prepared for the game really well. We’re now going to focus on our recovery, and we travel tomorrow so that in the next two days we can prepare as best as possible for the Scotland game.”

