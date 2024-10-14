Featured

Scotland v Portugal preview

14 October 2024

Roberto Martínez has two choices as he prepares Portugal’s team to play Scotland tomorrow.

Consolidate the side that put in their best display against Poland on Saturday night since the Spaniard became Seleção coach in January 2023. Or rotate the eleven to rest players and give others an opportunity given that the Portugal have virtually guaranteed their spot in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Tom Kundert previews tomorrow’s match in Glasgow.

Portugal on a high

The sparkling nature of Portugal’s 3-1 victory in Warsaw has re-enthused the fanbase and inverted criticism aimed at Martínez in the wake of Euro 2024.

Positives were evident all over the pitch, from the devastating left flank where Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão had the Polish defence in panic mode for much of match, to Bernardo Silva’s masterful display in central midfield, to Ronaldo’s combination-play and team ethos, to Renato Veiga’s impressively composed debut.

In some senses it will be tempting to repeat the line-up, although swapping a few components whilst maintaining the formation is the more likely route Martínez will take.

As such, it would be no surprise to see João Palhinha come in for Rúben Neves, Francisco Conceição get the nod over Pedro Neto, Cancelo in for Dalot or João Neves and/or Vitinha in for Bruno and/or Bernardo.

Last-chance saloon for Scotland

Scotland come into the match on a horrendous run of results. Steve Clarke’s team have won just one of their last 15 matches (a 2-0 against Gibraltar in a friendly played in the Algarve), losing 10 and drawing four.

That said, Scotland have been competitive in three narrow Nations League defeats to date. Portugal and Poland needed late goals to win in September, while the Scots were denied a draw in Croatia on Saturday by the tightest of offside calls, the VAR ruling out a last-gasp equaliser.

Scotland’s dangerman is Scott McTominay. The muscular midfielder has a highly respectable haul of 11 goals in 46 internationals, he scored against the Seleção last month in Portugal’s 2-1 win at the Estádio da Luz, and has made an excellent start to the season in Italy since joining Napoli in the summer.

Former Sporting, Vitória Setúbal, Aves and Farense midfielder Ryan Gauld could feature, the classy midfielder at last working his way into Steve Clarke’s plans after being incomprehensibly ignored for years.

Beyond McTominay and fellow star players Billy Gilmour (also now at Napoli) and Andy Robertson, Portugal’s biggest adversary could be the traditionally boisterous Scottish crowd who are likely to create an intimidating atmosphere at Hampden Park.

And the prize for singing the pre-match anthem the loudest (at least in my experience so far) goes to Scotland. Magnificent pic.twitter.com/WWeHQCHkWT — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 19, 2024

Sitting on zero points at the halfway stage, only victory will keep alive Scotland’s chances of fighting for a top-two finish and qualification for the quarter-finals. The need of the home team to attack could benefit Portugal.

Head-to-head

The two nations have met 16 times previously, with Portugal winning 9 times, Scotland 4 and 3 draws.

Recent history is very much in Portugal’s favour. The Seleção are currently on a four-game winning run against the Scots, and you have to travel way back to 1980 for Scotland’s last victory over the Portuguese.

Quote/unquote

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: “Scotland are a vertical, fast-attacking team but they also have the quality to keep the ball.

“I think the latest games show that Scotland are striving for the win. They only lost the last two games because of goals scored after the 90-minute mark.

“Scotland have high-level players. I think it’s the first time they have players both in Serie A and the Premier League. Players like McTominay, Gilmour and Robertson are players with experience and talent. They are not just a physical team, a British team. It’s a team with a lot of strong points and it’s going to be a very competitive game and we will be prepared for that.”

Predicted Portugal XI v Scotland

Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceição, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão