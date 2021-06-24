Portugal drew 2-2 against France in Budapest which qualifies the Seleção into the Round of 16 where they take on Belgium. Immediately after the game PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert chatted about the match and the upcoming game in Sevilla.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

