 

Details
Hits: 40

Portugal drew 2-2 against France in Budapest which qualifies the Seleção into the Round of 16 where they take on Belgium. Immediately after the game PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert chatted about the match and the upcoming game in Sevilla. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

Related: Portugal 2-2 France match report - draw with France sees Portugal through to round of Last 16

Related: Portugal 2-2 France - Player Ratings 

Related: PortuGOAL EURO2020 podcast #2: A mauling in Munich

Related: PortuGOAL EURO2020 podcast #3: Portugal off to a flyer!

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We have learned from our mistakes. If it’s a Portugal-Germany final, Portugal will win.”

Fernando Santos
(Portugal coach confident his team can bounce back from the heavy group stage defeat against Gemany at Euro 2020) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt