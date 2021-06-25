 

Details
In Episode 48 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto and Eric Krakauer of beIN Sports review Portugal’s 2-2 draw against France to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 at EURO 2020.

Danny and Eric take a deep dive into Fernando Santos’ changes to the starting XI, the impact of Renato Sanches, CR109 and much more.

The guys also answer some Twitter questions, and finish up by previewing Sunday’s match against Belgium in Sevilla. 

 

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The game against Germany served as a lesson.”

João Palhinha
(Portugal midfielder highlights the factor behind the huge improvement by Portugal in their final Euro 2020 Group F match against France) 
