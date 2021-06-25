In Episode 48 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto and Eric Krakauer of beIN Sports review Portugal’s 2-2 draw against France to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 at EURO 2020.

Danny and Eric take a deep dive into Fernando Santos’ changes to the starting XI, the impact of Renato Sanches, CR109 and much more.

The guys also answer some Twitter questions, and finish up by previewing Sunday’s match against Belgium in Sevilla.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

