Matthew Marshall, PortuGOAL’s roaming football and travel addict, spent the early part of 2022 on an enormous road trip taking in the best that Portugal has to offer in terms of football, history, culture and gastronomy.

Join Matthew in Part 4 as he hits the beautiful Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores in visits to Marítimo, Nacional and Santa Clara, before heading back to the mainland for Tondela, Porto, Braga, Académica, Sporting Covilhã and Leixões games.

The mega tour ends in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on a happy night for Benfica.

The podcast contains interviews with Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal, Sporting Covilhã midfielder Ryan Teague and local fans Felipe and Guilherme, as well as the usual dose of tourist tips/history in the form of information about the Castelo de Santa Maria da Feira, Coimbra and Covilhã.

Top listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

