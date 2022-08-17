Albert is away so friend of the podcast Kevin Araujo Fernandes (@kevinaraujof on Twitter) joins Barney this week to discuss all the best moments from Jornada 2.

Sporting look good without Paulinho, Benfica and Porto scrape wins and Boavista and Chaves both come from behind to win.

Plus there’s discussion about impending transfers for Matheus Nunes and Ricardo Horta, whether Marítimo are punching above their weight, and which teams have what it takes to survive this season.

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

