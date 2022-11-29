Join PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert as they discuss Portugal’s 2-0 win against Uruguay in their second game at the World Cup which guarantees the Seleção a spot in the Round of 16.

Who shined against the South Americans at the Lasail Stadium and how should Fernando Santos approach the final group match against South Korea?

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

